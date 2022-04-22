IIT Professor Gives Glimpse Of Life On Campus, Shows “Poor PhD Students”

A professor of the distinguished Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has shared a photograph to present a glimpse of the life on campus. It reveals two students working tirelessly on a Sunday.

One of the scholars is mendacity on a mattress on the ground, as seen within the images shared by Professor Abhijit Majumder on Twitter.

“A poor PhD student @RohitjoshiB working under a strict guide @abhijit_MLab not getting chance to go to room even in the Sunday night n hence sleeping in the lab on the mattress of his senior @Pankaj_27March. Mumbai Summer and Lab AC are just the excuses,” the assistant professor mentioned in his tweet.

The submit, share on Sunday, was an on the spot hit within the Twitter universe. Many customers recalled their very own expertise whereas finding out within the IITs.

“Had a similar setup too. This pose was to handle the back pain and ofc have access to high speed internet with unlimited AC. Lab has always been the first home and then comes hostel. Wish there’s an option to put up these pictures in my thesis!” commented a person.

“Likewise, sometimes i overstay in lab just for AC,” mentioned one other person.

One of the Twitter customers mentioned this was his solution to save on payments throughout summers. “We had a sleeping chair, bag and dining table with TV and sofa. My senior lives there, saved a lot on rent,” the person commented.

Professor Majumder replied saying, “Wowwww. That’s a luxury.”

