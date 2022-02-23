IKEA India Appoints Susanne Pulverer As It First Woman CEO

Susanne Pulverer will substitute the outgoing IKEA India CEO and CSO Peter Betzel.

New Delhi:

Sweden-based IKEA, the world’s main dwelling furnishing retailer, on Wednesday introduced the appointment of Susanne Pulverer as its first girl chief govt officer (CEO) and chief sustainability officer (CSO) for its India enterprise.

Pulverer will substitute the outgoing IKEA India CEO and CSO Peter Betzel, IKEA stated in a press release.

This would be the third stint in India for Pulverer, who had joined IKEA in 1997 and labored throughout completely different roles inside the Ingka Group agency, it added. Prior to her new position as IKEA India CEO, Pulverer held the place of the group enterprise threat and compliance supervisor on the Ingka group.

“I am excited to be back in India, as we are moving closer towards our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people. India is a prioritised market for the Ingka group.” “Peter and the team have done a truly commendable job of introducing IKEA in India as a purpose-led brand, expanding the omnichannel presence across cities, strengthening local sourcing and retail competence, and so much more,” Pulverer stated.

She added that the corporate will proceed its journey to additional develop and set up IKEA as a significant, liked and trusted model in India protecting the agency’s long-term 2030 commitments in focus.

IKEA India’s outgoing CEO Peter Betzel stated, “It has been an incredible experience being a part of the IKEA India journey. I have had the support of an excellent and devoted team, and I wish to thank them all for their relentless efforts during these unprecedented times.”

Betzel added that the love of individuals of India in the direction of IKEA has additionally been humbling. “I am extremely happy to leave the baton in the capable hands of Susanne (Pulverer).”

Pulverer had began her IKEA journey as environmental supervisor for the IKEA Group and moved on to IKEA of Sweden, the product growth firm the place she held varied roles in several enterprise classes.

She then moved to India in 2007 to go the buying perform for IKEA South Asia, throughout which she developed a robust connection and keenness for India and its folks.

“Before joining IKEA India once again in 2017, Susanne (Pulverer) was the managing director at IKEA communications, the in-house agency of IKEA, for five years during which she led the organisation through a major transformation to drive better business and people results,” it stated.

Pulverer in her final position in India, led market growth for Delhi-NCR, the place she additionally drove the sustainability agenda and local people initiatives.

IKEA India, a part of the Ingka Group opened its first retail retailer in Hyderabad in August 2018 adopted by a retailer in Navi Mumbai retailer in December 2020. This yr, it plans to open one other retailer at Bengaluru.

Besides, it is usually current on-line in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.

