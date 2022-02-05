IL&FS resolves Rs 324-cr debt by selling stake in Warora Chandrapur Highway

The beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Friday stated it has accomplished the method of promoting its 35 per cent stake in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road Limited (WCBTRL) to majority three way partnership associate Vishvaraj Infrastructure Limited (VIL), thereby resolving a debt to the tune of Rs 324 crore from its general debt of Rs 99,000 crore.

The board of debt laden IL&FS till lately had resolved Rs 52,000 crore value of the debt of the group. Further, it had maintained its projection of resolving roughly Rs 61,000 crore value of the debt of the general group. IL&FS went bust in 2018 with a debt of near Rs 1 trillion.

With IL&FS promoting its stake within the freeway mission, VIL and Diva Media will now personal 100 per cent stake in WCBTRL. WCBTRL was firm promoted by IL&FS’s subsidiary IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL), with 35 per cent stake and VIL and its affiliate firm Diva Media Private Limited holding 65 per cent stake.

In the Warora Chandrapur Highway, the bulk associate VIL has taken over your complete exterior debt of Rs 306 crore of the freeway mission and likewise supplied Rs 12 crore fairness. Further, it has additionally settled IL&FS group’s dues amounting to Rs 6 crore.

The key lenders to the mission – Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) – have all authorised the sale and alter in possession, IL&FS stated in an announcement. Further, IL&FS has already acquired requisite approvals from ITNL’s committee of collectors, Justice DK Jain and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the completion of the transaction.

The firm constructed a four-lane freeway mission connecting Warora, Chandrapur and Ballarpur traversing alongside three totally different highways within the state of Maharashtra. The 64 km mission, developed at a value of Rs 689 crore, has a concession validity until January 2041 granted by the general public works division, Government of Maharashtra.