Ilhan Omar Announces Campaign For Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced Monday her marketing campaign for re-election.

The progressive Democrat, who represents Minneapolis and a variety of its shut suburbs, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, changing into the primary Somali-American elected to Congress.

“When I first ran for this office there was one thing I kept coming back to. Something I said to myself and to the voters over and over: I believe that a better world is possible,” Omar stated, in an announcement saying her new marketing campaign. “I still believe that.”

According to the lawmaker’s officer, Omar has handed eight payments and amendments into legislation throughout her first two phrases. Additionally, she handed one other 48 payments via the House, launched 100 extra, and co-sponsored practically 1,100 extra payments and amendments.

In the 2020 election, Omar gained the fifth District with greater than 60% of the vote. Her Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, amassed slightly below 26% of the vote within the Democratic stronghold.