‘I’ll be fired’: Anand Mahindra’s funny reply on Twitter user’s question

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is understood not just for his entrepreneurial abilities but in addition for his sharp-witted tweets. It received’t be fallacious to say that his Twitter sport is completely on level. He additionally typically replies to varied questions that folks ask him on Twitter. From candy to emotional to inspiring to hilarious, his reactions to tweets aimed toward him are assorted. Just like this latest one the place he jokingly wrote how he will likely be ‘fired’ if he replies to a Mahindra Scorpio-related query {that a} Twitter consumer requested.

It all began with a tweet by Anand Mahindra. He shared a motivational tweet together with an image that’s humorous. His put up prompted a number of replied and one particular person wrote, “Where there is a wheel there is a way,” whereas reacting to his put up.

After that, Anand Mahindra shared a reply appreciating the Twitter consumer. On this reply, one other Twitter consumer requested a query. “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it,” they inquired. It is the reply that the enterprise tycoon gave to this individual which has now prompted laughter.

Take a have a look at what he tweeted:

He replied and tweeted a couple of hours in the past at present. Since then, the put up has gathered greater than 2,400 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Don’t worry Sir. I will humbly with folded hands and request Mr Anand Mahindra not to “fire” you. He is gem of a person and he will not “fire” you,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “None can beat him when it comes to product endorsement with much humour, sir you might have to find other task for your marketing team,” shared one other. “Awesome reply sir but don’t worry we have a position for you…..in our hearts,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the put up by Anand Mahindra?