“I’ll Leave That To Jos”: David Warner’s Hilarious Response On Not Scoring Hundreds In IPL 2022 | Cricket News

Left-handed batter David Warner has been one of the crucial constant performers within the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he’s the fourth highest-scorer within the cash-rich league total with 5,762 runs in 158 matches. The opener who’s now representing Delhi Capitals has 4 tons of to his title within the match. In the continued season, Warner has registered 365 runs in eight video games and is the fourth-highest scorer. The batter was at his greatest in opposition to SunRisers Hyderabad as he went on to play a match-winning knock of 92.

This season, the left-handed batter has registered 4 half-centuries however the three-figure mark has eluded him. However, talking after the sport in opposition to SRH, Warner stated that he’ll depart scoring tons of to Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler.

Buttler is the highest-scorer this season with 588 runs in 10 matches with the assistance of three tons.

“Hopefully they (his kids) are still asleep but I think they might be happy. But I still didn’t get a hundred! Jeebiess, that’s right! I’ll leave that (the hundreds) to Jos,” Warner stated on the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the course of the season, Warner had spoken about how his youngsters need him to attain 100.

“The kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred and why I cannot do it like Jos Buttler who is hitting sixes as well,” Warner had stated after the sport in opposition to Punjab Kings the place he had scored 60 runs.

Promoted

Talking in regards to the sport between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, the previous batted first and posted 207/3 in 20 overs owing to knocks of 92 and 67 from Warner and Rovman Powell.

Khaleel Ahmed then returned with three wickets as Delhi Capitals went on to win the competition by 21 runs.