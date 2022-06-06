I’ll play Wimbledon if body allows: Nadal

New French Open champion Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his physique permits him to.

“I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss,” mentioned Nadal, who has been affected by a persistent foot harm.

Nadal, a double Wimbledon champion, destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to remain undefeated in Roland Garros finals and to maneuver midway in direction of a calendar grand slam following his Australian Open win.

The 36-year-old now owns a males’s report 22 grand slam singles titles – two greater than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal defined that he had performed Sunday’s remaining with a numbed foot due to a sequence of injections all through the event, however that he wouldn’t undergo the same process once more for the grass-court Grand Slam.

“Wimbledon is a priority, always has been a priority. If I’m able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes,” Nadal mentioned.

“To play with anaesthetic injections, I do not want to put myself in that position again. It can happen once but no it’s not the philosophy of life I want to follow.

“Let’s see. I’m at all times a constructive man and at all times count on the issues are going the correct manner. Let’s be assured, let’s be constructive and let’s examine what is going on on.”

At the final in January’s Australian Open, Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and bag a second title there.

A couple of months earlier he was even considering retiring after a foot problem that has troubled him throughout his career resurfaced, forcing him to miss much of the 2021 season including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

He arrived in Paris with his own doctor to get through the tournament despite the injury.

Giving details on what comes next for him, he said: “It’s going to be a radio frequency injection on the nerve and attempting to burn a bit bit the nerve and create the influence that I’ve now on the nerve for an extended time period.

“That’s what we are going to try. If that works, I’m going to keep going. If that does not work, then it’s going to be another story.

“And then I’m going to ask myself if I’m able to do a serious factor with out being certain that issues are going the correct manner, for instance.

“A major surgery that doesn’t guarantee me to be able to be competitive again and take a long time to be back (is a risk). So let’s do it step by step, as I did all my tennis career.”