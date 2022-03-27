Illegal Armenian armed groups forcibly distributing weapons and military uniforms to civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Dissatisfaction has

elevated amongst members of unlawful Armenian armed teams in

Azerbaijan, the place Russian peacekeepers are briefly stationed,

Trend stories.

Local volunteers, who’ve been staying on the posts for days

as a result of a scarcity of employees, are protesting as a result of they haven’t seen

their households for a very long time.

According to sources in Khankandi, with a view to stop this

discontent and to fill for these at the moment sick, the separatist

regime forces youngsters and the aged to put on uniforms and take

the posts.

Those who don’t wish to obey this instruction are persecuted

and insulted.

According to the supply, the variety of sick has elevated amongst

the unlawful armed teams because of the deplorable situations on the

checkpoints within the route of Askeran and within the shelters of

these teams.