Illegal Armenian armed groups forcibly distributing weapons and military uniforms to civilians
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Dissatisfaction has
elevated amongst members of unlawful Armenian armed teams in
Azerbaijan, the place Russian peacekeepers are briefly stationed,
Trend stories.
Local volunteers, who’ve been staying on the posts for days
as a result of a scarcity of employees, are protesting as a result of they haven’t seen
their households for a very long time.
According to sources in Khankandi, with a view to stop this
discontent and to fill for these at the moment sick, the separatist
regime forces youngsters and the aged to put on uniforms and take
the posts.
Those who don’t wish to obey this instruction are persecuted
and insulted.
According to the supply, the variety of sick has elevated amongst
the unlawful armed teams because of the deplorable situations on the
checkpoints within the route of Askeran and within the shelters of
these teams.