Illegal butane marijuana lab explodes near Knott’s Berry Farm; 4 injured, including 2 firefighters

An unlawful butane marijuana lab exploded at a industrial constructing in Anaheim close to Knott’s Berry Farm on Sunday, injuring a minimum of 4 folks, together with two firefighters.

Police responded to an emergency name at 11:22 a.m. of a construction fireplace about three blocks east of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, mentioned Anaheim Police Sgt. Steve Peña.

Orange County firefighters rushed to the scene at 1169 N. Knollwood Circle and labored to extinguish the blaze that rapidly engulfed the constructing, sending excessive into the air clouds of black smoke which have been seen for miles.

Two firefighters battling the hearth have been injured when the lab exploded and have been rushed to the hospital, Pena mentioned. One had second-degree burns on the aspect of his face, and the opposite suffered a again damage when the explosion pushed him onto his oxygen tank, Peña mentioned.

Two male suspects have been contained in the enterprise when the hearth began, and one was severely injured and transported to a neighborhood hospital, he mentioned. The different suspect, who was not injured, was detained and is cooperating with investigators.

At least one individual from one other enterprise was transported to the hospital, Pena mentioned. He didn’t know the extent of their accidents.

It was a “honey butane oil extraction lab, which is an illegal operation,” Peña mentioned. “They’re dealing with chemicals and whatnot, so whatever they were doing inside started the fire.”

By about 2:30 p.m., Peña mentioned firefighters had largely extinguished the hearth however some sizzling spots remained. Authorities can’t go in as a result of it’s “too hot,” he mentioned.

In such makeshift labs, hash oil, also called honey oil, is often extracted from marijuana crops utilizing butane, a colorless, extremely flammable fuel generally used as lighter gasoline for cooking and tenting, authorities mentioned. Vapors from butane can launch fuel clouds, and a mere spark of static electrical energy can set off a fiery explosion.