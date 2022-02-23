Illegal electricity connections: Police remove 2 000kg of cables from Gauteng informal settlement | News24

City Power disconnected 2 000kg {of electrical} cables used for unlawful electrical energy connection.

Informal settlements in Rabie Ridge-Kanana Extension 4 have been reported for unlawful cable connection.

Electricity cut-offs might be intensified to make sure that each cent is recovered.

City Power disconnected electrical cables, price R5 million, which had been used for unlawful electrical energy connection in Gauteng.

City Power’s Revenue Protection Unit performed an operation to chop off unlawful electrical connections at casual settlements areas surrounding Rabie Ridge-Kanana Extension 4.

According to the media relations supervisor at City Power, Isaac Mangena, over 2 000kg {of electrical} cables have been taken by the police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after it was found the cables have been used for unlawful connection.

City Power Revenue Protection Unit presently conducting an operation to chop off unlawful connections in Commercia Industrial space close to Rabbie Ridge.

Businesses on this industrial space have suffered quite a lot of losses attributable to unlawful connections. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/ba1bksO68X — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) February 22, 2022

This motion got here because of complaints by residents in formal housing within the space in addition to enterprise homeowners inconvenienced by the unlawful connections.

“What happened was that those residing in informal settlements would tap into the electricity of the formalised houses, which then created an overload that led to power outage in the area. Community members have complained about this and have since brought the matter forward,” stated Mangena.

READ | Protest over cutting off of illegal electricity connections in Alexandra turns deadly

The matter has additionally taken a toll on the protection of group members.

“Several children have allegedly died in these informal settlements because of electrocution caused by these illegal connections,” Mangena stated.

According to Mangena, residents dealing with energy issues ought to interact with the Department of Human Settlements.

Until then, City Power will proceed the operation of chopping electrical energy within the City of Johannesburg.

Mangena stated this operation was a part of the #BuyaMthembo marketing campaign, which was launched by the Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse.

“It is all about recouping the money that was lost due to the vandalism of our infrastructure, illegal power connection and bypassed meters that were not billed for electricity consumption,” stated Mangena.

Electricity within the casual settlements will solely be restored as soon as the division has confirmed that these settlements usually are not located on land that belongs to personal people, the federal government or land that has been reserved for a sure improvement.

The plan now’s to accentuate the electrical energy cut-offs and combat to make sure that each cent owed to City Power and the City of Johannesburg is recovered.

The subsequent step is to go to different casual and formal settlements in Johannesburg and, extra particularly, suburbs, who’ve the cash, however select to not pay for electrical energy.