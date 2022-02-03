ILO Elections 2022: Kang Kyung-hwa, the first female director-general?

Prior to the 2022 election of Director-General for the ILO, EU Reporter interviews one of many high working candidates for the function, KANG Kyung-hwa from the Republic of Korea, who would even be the primary girl to be elected on this function, writes Tori Macdonald.

While having no direct work expertise associated to labor so far, what prompted you to run for ILO DG? In Korea, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the crucial consultant commerce unions, refused to assist your candidacy, stating your lack of correct labor expertise, what’s your stance on this?

I served for over three-and-a-half years as a core member of the cupboard of a authorities that started off beneath the banner of “respect for labour” and has undertook many important steps to boost labour rights within the nation, together with the ratification of three elementary ILO conventions, discount of working hours, annual will increase to the minimal wage, and plenty of different authorized and regulatory adjustments to enhance the working situations and strengthen social safety schemes for employees and households.

Within my very own purview, throughout my time as Foreign Minister, I used to be pleased to see the unionization of the executive employees in our abroad missions, and oversaw the primary collective bargaining with the union. (See Kyung-hwa’s CV here)

The progress is inadequate and rather more work must be completed, however this could not diminish the advances made to this point. I examine the state of affairs of employees in our nation now with twenty three years in the past in 1998, when then President Kim Dae-jung, whom I intently assisted on the time, established the primary tripartite mechanism within the nation to weigh in on social and financial policy-making. And I’m heartened to see the adjustments that this has led to when it comes to labour rights and social safety, even because the financial system has grown to change into the tenth largest on the earth.

Furthermore, after I labored for six years as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, I led a lot collaborative work between the Office and the ILO. Human rights and labour rights are each about human dignity and justice, and the human rights and labour rights mandates within the UN group are each about setting world norms and supervising/monitoring their implementation. I’m pleased to see that the collaboration between the 2 places of work have strengthened through the years. So, “no direct experience” isn’t correct.

If the purpose is that I’m not an ILO insider, that’s certainly correct. But because the group enters its 2nd century, I believe an outsider with loads of expertise and broader perspective slightly than an insider with partial views or slender scope of expertise is what the ILO wants whether it is to stay as much as the big expectations of the worldwide group..

I remorse that KCTU continues to refuse to assist my candidacy. But the opposite umbrella confederation FCTU has been supportive from the start. I hope KCTU may even be supportive in the long run. I proceed to succeed in out to the membership of the KCTU, a few of whom have indicated their assist.

I additionally don’t suppose “proper labour experience”, if meaning being a labourer oneself or having been energetic in a union, is a mandatory qualification to be the DG of the ILO. Many former DGs got here to the place with out that, so far as I can see.

Tripartism at ILO headquarters, which is the DNA of the group, appears drained of vitality and objective, with a lot mistrust dividing the tripartite constituents, based on the numerous contributors that I had the chance to speak to over the previous few months. It wants a contemporary increase. So at this level, I believe the group wants a DG taking on the publish with impartiality, deep dedication to the social justice mandate of the group, a contemporary pair of eyes, new vitality and knowledge that comes from in depth expertise on the highest ranges of public service, together with in steering troublesome conversations.

Tripartism and social dialogue are the DNA of the ILO. They want rise as much as the challenges of those transformative occasions, at Geneva HQ and in nations, if the ILO is to stay related for all of humanity within the 2nd century.

What can be your priorities as the following ILO Director General??

My imaginative and prescient for the ILO is to be extra related and extra impactful for all of humanity, and this will solely be completed by the group changing into a central gamers within the multilateral order with a a lot deeper and wider attain on the bottom. And that is very a lot consistent with the 2019 ILO Centenary Declaration and the Agenda 2030 of the UN system.

The ambitions of the Centenary Declaration for a human-centered world of labor have been made much more urgent through the previous two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The instant precedence is inclusive, sustainable and resilient restoration on the earth of labor, as outlined within the International Labour Conference Global Call to Action in June final yr and reaffirmed by the UN General Assembly.

Behind the mixture numbers indicating the financial downturns triggered by the pandemic containment measures are tons of of thousands and thousands of misplaced jobs and livelihoods and tens of thousands and thousands with out social safety fallen into poverty. The ILO wants to hitch forces with different UN businesses and worldwide and regional monetary establishments to help nations on the street to job-rich financial recoveries and strengthened social safety schemes, whereas additionally assembly the simply transition targets in local weather motion for a human-centered, inexperienced and digital world of labor. Building again higher needs to be not only a slogan however an actual objective, and there are many good examples all over the world the place that is the case. The key’s scaling up, which requires joined-up efforts by all UN businesses and the WB, the IMF, regional growth banks, and PPPs, and the ILO must be on the middle of the endeavors.

As the primary feminine DG, what can be your precedence to advertise rights of feminine employees, who seem to have a poor place throughout the labor market?

Indeed, regardless of a long time of the ILO’s norm-setting, supervisory and technical help efforts for gender equality and non-discrimination within the work place, ladies are poorly positioned in labour markets all over the world. The persistence of the gender pay hole, even in essentially the most developed economies, is a transparent indication. The pandemic has exacerbated the gender divide, with employment and incomes losses introduced by the pandemic hitting working ladies a lot tougher than males. Gender inequality has been exacerbated, as ladies have had to surrender paying jobs to supply unpaid work from home on account of closure of care amenities and uncovered to home violence on account of longer hours at residence, and jobs in casual sectors the place ladies are predominant have been curtailed or terminated with little or no social safety.

For me, gender equality and girls’s rights have been an unwaivering dedication in all of my roles in public service. I’ll totally make the most of the total exent of the instruments out there to the DG of the ILO, together with advocacy, to essentially push the transformative agenda for gender equality as contained within the Centenary Declaration, and make significance inroads for ladies employees and micro, small and medium enterprise house owners, significantly in sectors which have acquired little consideration to this point. For instance, massive components of the care financial system stay casual and largely undertaken by ladies in lots of nations, together with my very own. This can be one space the place the ILO beneath my DGship would place higher consideration and sources. I’d additionally do no matter must be completed to rework the Office as an employer into a real mannequin of gender equality, simply as I did as the highest supervisor of the Foreign Ministry of Korea.

How would you cooperate with the UN or different multilateral organizations?

The ILO has a really large a part of the obligations within the world group’s Agenda 2030 to attain the SDGs and make the daring transition to carbon neutrality by 2050. The Agenda has just lately been made extra targeted to replicate the disruptions triggered by the Covid19 pandemic into the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda (OCA), which comprises dozens of motion factors, a lot of which the ILO must be main or co-leading.

All of this needs to be completed whereas extra actively collaborating in and contributing to the UN growth system reform. In the preliminary levels of the reform, I believe there was a sure diploma of apprehension about collaborating within the reform on the a part of the ILO and different specialised businesses. For the ILO specifically, the tripartism that’s on the core of the Organization raised considerations that this distinctive id and mandate might get misplaced within the reform course of, and in addition made it troublesome for different UN entities to know the ILO.

But after the preliminary years, I do see a substantial amount of openness on the a part of the opposite UN entities, each at HQ stage and within the area, to welcome the ILO on the desk. This is basically due to the DG Ryder’s energetic outreach and dialogue with the Secretary-General and different UN leaders. The subsequent part is to construct upon this dialogue to boost ILO’s profile and voice in key Member State processes, coordination fora and different policy-setting discussions that happen at UN HQ in NY.

In the sector, ILO employees must work much more intently with different UN businesses, and frequently take part in UN Country Team conferences. So far, that appears to be the exception than the norm. Working with the social dialogue companions, the ILO area places of work must create synergy with different UN entities and leverage the authority and entry of the Resident Coordinator to advance ILO’s DC nation applications, particularly in nations the place the ILO doesn’t have area presence. If elected DG, understanding the leaders and the way issues work on the UN HQ and having deep information of the UN’s work within the area, I’ll vigorously lead the Office on this path.

