ILT20: Knight Riders sign marquee players Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Knight Riders on Tuesday introduced the primary 14 gamers of their Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) squad for UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and the franchise confirmed the marquee signings of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who additionally play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL.

Moreover, star gamers like Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram are additionally a part of the squad.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO mentioned: “Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20.”

“It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR’s journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of Trinbago Knight Riders before, are also a part of ADKR.”

“A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara, Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family.”

“The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment”.

ADKR Squad for 2023 ILT20:

Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Andre Russell (Jamaica/West Indies)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)

Ravi Rampaul (Trinidad & Tobago/West Indies)

Raymon Reifer (Barbados/West Indies)

Kennar Lewis (Jamaica/West Indies)

Ali Khan (United States of America)

Brandon Glover (The Netherlands)

It is price noting that the native UAE gamers might be added within the draft.

