I’m A Celebrity winner reveals secret hook-up footage from after-party

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here winner Dylan Lewis has by accident revealed the existence of secret footage from the present’s wrap celebration of his fellow campmates “getting it on”.

The 48-year-old TV host was crowned king of the jungle on the Channel 10 actuality sequence Sunday night time, edging out nation singer Brooke McClymont to take the victory.

In a post-win interview on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Lewis revealed what occurred on the after-party in Sydney on Sunday night time, saying this season’s camp lovers Maria Thattil and Joey Essex reignited their jungle romance.

While he tried to maintain hush, a pressured line of questioning from shock jock Kyle Sandilands noticed Lewis expose on secret “footage” of their rendezvous.

“Did anything happen (between Maria and Joey) at the after-party?,” Sandilands requested.

“I can’t tell you anything … but probably,” Lewis mentioned, earlier than opening up totally: “Someone filmed them getting it on and I reckon that footage is gonna go really viral.”

He added, “Oh sh*t, I shouldn’t have said that.”

Model Thattil, 28, and UK actuality star Essex, 31, had been photographed reuniting on the reunion, after forming an in depth relationship within the jungle the place they had been usually seen cuddling underneath the sheets.

Thattil took to her personal Instagram to share two loved-up pictures with Essex from the after-party, with one exhibiting him kissing her on the cheek.

After Thattil’s elimination final Sunday, the present’s host Dr Chris Brown requested how she would “sum up the situation” with Essex.

“I don’t know why I still get awkward and shy when I talk about it,” she mentioned.

“Joey and I are friends, we’re friends. We’re flirty friends, and we agreed that the jungle under the microscope, it was just pushing things [along] a little bit.

“Let’s just save it for the outside and see what happens. We’re just … you never know, you never know. So we’ll just wait and see.”

Six contestants remained within the ‘jungle’ for Sunday night time’s finale, eradicated one after the other: Essex completed in sixth place, with the present’s first non-celeb contestant David ending fifth and swimmer Emily Seebohm inserting fourth. Retired AFL nice Nathan Buckley positioned third.

Lewis joins earlier winners together with final yr’s Queen of the Jungle Abbie Chatfield, 2020’s winner Miguel Maestre and 2019’s Richard Reid.