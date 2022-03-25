I’m a ‘giantess’ sex goddess and my fans want me to stomp and eat them

She’s giving followers a huge bang for his or her buck.

OnlyFans mannequin Jess Switch, 33, rakes in a whopping $50,000 a month as a “giantess,” teasing and pleasing her followers by pretending to be an attractive big who shoves their full our bodies into her mouth, in between her butt cheeks and betwixt her 38DDD breasts.

“They like the thrill of me looking huge and them feeling tiny, and the uncertainty of what I’ll do next,” Switch, from Alberta, Canada, instructed Jam Press of her greater than 3,000 freaky peekers.

“Some people want to fantasize about being stomped or sat on,” she continued. “But sometimes they want to be picked up, teased and then crushed, specifically between my butt cheeks or breasts.”

The curvaceous cyber siren first joined OnlyFans as a content material creator in early 2020, hoping to make some further money after leaving her job at a warehouse.

Switch stated her followers benefit from the thrill of watching her fake to squish, stompon and eat them. Jam Press/@jesse.swap.irl

But her success as an internet seductress skyrocketed as soon as she started exploring the uncommon sexual kinks — like macrophilia, which is a fascination or sexual attraction to large — that excite her OnlyFans fanatics.

“Being funny and sexual is something that is seriously overlooked,” stated Switch, who usually movies herself with an iPhone digital camera that she locations on the ground with a view to create the phantasm of tremendousness.

“I’m always interested in where these kinks come from,” she added. “And with the giantess fantasy, it’s usually about the idea of complete surrender.”

While capturing her fee-fi-fo-fum footage for followers, which takes round 10 to 12 hours a day, Switch makes use of tiny human collectible figurines as props and pretends to stomp on, sit on or eat them — a kink often known as voar.

“In one video, I bought a tiny figurine of a man less than an inch tall and threw it into my mouth and pretended to swallow,” she bragged. “In other videos, fans want to be crushed by me, so I’ll either stomp, stand or sit on my phone.”

And it’s by means of her iPhone — which she’s as soon as admittedly cracked whereas squishing the machine together with her voluptuous physique components — that she fulfills numerous particular giantess fantasies for behemoth buffs.

The fiery redhead incorporates small collectible figurines into her clips with a view to create the phantasm of her bigness. Jam Press/@jesse.swap.irl

“I’ve certainly got the curves to be able to stuff a whole camera into my cleavage or my butt, so that’s another aspect of the fantasy that I’m able to really bring to life,” stated Switch of her buxom construct.

“Once I made a video for a man who wanted me to crush everything but him – his office, his house, even his gym,” she recalled. “Then I picked him up and put him in my bra, telling him I would keep him like a pet.”

However, she insisted that her bawdy model isn’t nearly taking money from of us with an elephantine fetish — it’s additionally aimed toward bettering males’s psychological well being.

Switch stated that numerous her followers have loved the mental-health advantages her on-line content material provides. Jam Press/@jesse.swap.irl

“It sounds corny but I have a special connection with my fans,” Switch insisted. “I have some who I never even talk about anything sexual with – one man just sends me silly dad jokes or we exchange pictures of our pets.”

She believes her service as an attractive confidant aids her male fan base on their particular person private growth journeys.

“These are fun, kinky, romantic people, and if they can be that way with me, they can be with someone else too,” stated Switch. “Improving men’s mental health benefits everyone – including women.”