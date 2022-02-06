‘I’m back’: Hamilton finally breaks silence

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has lastly damaged his silence however his cryptic submit has completed little to reply any questions.

Lewis Hamilton has lastly damaged his silence posting on social media for the primary time because the controversial finish to the F1 season.

But regardless of his first submit in almost two months, the seven-time world champion nonetheless hasn’t answered the massive query of whether or not we’ll see him for the 2022 F1 season.

The questions have been rife as as to if Hamilton will return to the game to chase his eighth title or whether or not the drama on the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will push him out of the game.

Hamilton led the season-ending race from the first lap until five laps from home, Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Verstappen had modified onto recent tyres as a last-ditch effort to catch Hamilton however the security automobile introduced the sector collectively — and when F1 race director Michael Masi instructed the again markers between Hamilton and Verstappen to maneuver out of the best way.

It left Hamilton a sitting duck on outdated arduous tyres in opposition to Verstappen on recent delicate tyres and the younger Dutchman claimed his maiden title.

A despondent Hamilton had not been heard since, even getting in hassle when he skipped the F1 awards.

But since then, without any word from Hamilton, the world has been speculating whether or not he’ll be again or to not try to maneuver previous the document he shares with Michael Schumacher of seven world titles.

Now, he has lastly damaged his silence and we’re all nonetheless none the wiser about his future plans.

Posing overlooking the Grand Canyon, Hamilton wrote: “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!”

The submit has greater than two million likes on Instagram and virtually 400,000 on Twitter.

But it nonetheless leaves his future as clear as mud.

Does that imply he was gone from F1 over the summer time break and now he’s again? Or was he gone from social media and now he’s again? Or is it a extra existential message that he was “gone” after the F1 finale and is has now rediscovered himself? Is he simply again on the Grand Canyon? I suppose we’ll ultimately discover out.

Mercedes will reveal their W13 F1 automobile for the 2022 season on February 18 in an internet occasion so it’s seemingly that might be after we get solutions.

If not, testing begins February 23 forward of the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 10-12.

But the F1 world has nonetheless been questioning if Hamilton would put himself by way of one other lengthy season within the sport, particularly with the brand new technical laws which means the 2022 season is about to be a extra open season.

The likes of ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and McLaren boss Zak Brown have been on the document saying the British champion might stroll away, whereas others are apprehensive he might.

Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen stated if Mercedes couldn’t give Hamilton a contending automobile, he might stroll away, whereas Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott stated there was no technique to understand how the automobile would carry out as the brand new laws compelled them to “start from scratch”.

“In most years, when you have got carry over regulations, you have got a pretty good idea of what good looks like,” Elliott stated.

“You know what sort of gains you need to make from the previous year’s car and you can work on a direction of finetuning and finding all those incremental gains that can make you quicker.

“You don’t know where you can get to and that is exciting for engineers. It is an exciting challenge to try and work out what the opportunity might be and to explore all of those opportunities and try and do that in a better way than the opposition does.”

Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok stated a shock exit could be “very damaging for the sport.

“That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA,” Chandhok advised The Express.

“Honestly, if that did happen, it’s quite hard to see how the FIA would recover from that very quickly to be honest. It’s the sport’s biggest star basically questioning their integrity. So I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Mercedes staff principal Toto Wolff additionally hinted it was attainable Hamilton would possibly stroll away when he stated his driver was “disillusioned”.

Race director Michael Masi received criticism for permitting the one-lap end and has had loads of individuals calling for his head. But an FIA inquiry is not going to be made public till the eve of the brand new season.