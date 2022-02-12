‘I’m coming home to Aamchi Mumbai’ – Ishan Kishan elated after MI buy him back at a handsome deal

Indian wicketkeeping-batter Ishan Kishan made all of the noise on day one of many IPL mega public sale as he initiated all of the bidding wars among the many groups. As quickly as his title popped up, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings began bidding for him. However, Gujarat joined later and so did Sunrisers Hyderabad however in the long run, he was bagged by his outdated facet Mumbai Indians after an aggressive bidding warfare in opposition to SRH.

Kishan, who bought roped in by Mumbai at a whopping INR 15.25 crore, took to his Twitter to specific his happiness. The younger batter talked of his recollections with the five-time profitable champions and thanked the administration for displaying their religion in him.

“I’m coming home to Aamchi Mumbai and I can’t wait to reunite. I missed you as we have made so many memories together but our stories are just getting started. Thank you to team owners and management for having faith in me. See you all soon,” tweeted Ishan Kishan.

Talking of Kishan, he has been performing effectively for Mumbai Indians within the final two years. Though he began IPL 2021 on a low tone, he shined a bit in the direction of the later phases, whereby Mumbai Indians failed to achieve the playoffs stage. It needs to be famous that Kishan had a dreamy 2020 IPL season the place he amassed a complete of 516 runs whereas averaging at 57.33 and a strike charge in extra of 145.

The Jharkhand batter will likely be an excellent asset for Mumbai Indians transferring ahead within the contest as they’d retained the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suraykumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard. He is usually a nice possibility on the prime and even within the center and supplies a wicketkeeping possibility as effectively. On the opposite hand, a left-hand batting possibility will likely be an excellent possibility for five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians will likely be marching in IPL 2022 whereas eyeing a report sixth title of their kitty beneath the management of Rohit Sharma.

