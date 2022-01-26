“I’m deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award” – Chandraprakash Dwivedi : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is ready to launch his much-awaited movie Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar quickly, has been bestowed with the celebrated Padma Shri award. The filmmaker is deeply humbled by the popularity and dedicates this honor to his motherland, India.

He says, “I’m deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborate with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries, and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking.”

The director provides, “I have always been someone who have tried to tell a story that is dipped in our country’s history and culture and I dedicate this award to my country. This recognition will drive me to tell stories that celebrate my motherland in its full glory like my next Prithviraj in which we will honour the valour of one of the bravest warriors that India has ever seen. I have had the pleasure to work with a towering actor like Akshay Kumar to essay Prithviraj on screen and I hope my countrymen love the film that we have made with a lot of passion.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is finest recognized for steering the tv epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed movie Pinjar. His forthcoming movie, Prithviraj, relies on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the function of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly in opposition to the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor. The ethereally beautiful Manushi performs the function of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is unquestionably one of the vital awaited debuts of 2022. The movie has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

