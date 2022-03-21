I’m living my dream, says Lakshya Sen | Badminton News – Times of India

🙏 Photo Credit: @badmintonphoto https://t.co/DmapBVZiOQ — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) 1647869433000

NEW DELHI: Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Monday mentioned he’s “living a dream” by bringing laurels for the nation on the world stage and he “gave it all” throughout his maiden closing in opposition to Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen on the All England Open Championship The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand has been merely sensational en path to his closing look at Birmingham however he could not go the space, taking place in straight video games to world no 1 Axelsen.“It’s been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn’t meant to be,” Sen wrote in a publish shared on his Twitter deal with.

“For me, getting the chance to represent my country means everything to me. I am living my dream and I will always give my 100 % on court.”

His spectacular present was lauded by all, together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in India and all over the world and just wanted to say a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone,” Sen wrote.

“I wish to thank BAI and SAI for their support to me. I can’t forget my parents and brother Chirag who have sacrificed so much for me.

“I owe every thing to Prakash sir and Vimal sir and PPBA who’ve mentored me all through this journey. Without them, this is able to simply not be attainable. Thanks to Vivek Kumar sir and the world class PDCSE the place I practice.”

The world number 11 also thanked Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and Olympic Gold Quest for their support.

Sen, who is a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, has been in the form of his life in the last six months.

He secured his maiden world championship bronze in December last, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up both at the German Open earlier this week and at the All England Championships on Sunday.