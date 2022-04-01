I’m looking forward to Sydney: Postecoglou

Rangers’ withdrawal from the Sydney Super Cup will not cease Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou savouring his Australian homecoming.

Celtic’s nice Ibrox rivals had been strongly criticised on Friday after pulling out of November’s event and scuppering the historic prospect of the primary ‘Old Firm’ derby to be staged abroad.

Organisers reckoned Rangers had let followers down all through Australia and Asia and likewise dismissed ideas from the Scottish champions that that they had reneged on sure features of the contract.

Yet Celtic boss Postecoglou, who’s been proving himself one of the vital profitable Australian soccer managers ever to function overseas, was adamant he was nonetheless eagerly anticipating the journey again dwelling regardless of Rangers’ resolution.

Asked whether or not he felt upset by the information or whether or not he felt it had nothing to do with him, Postecoglou mentioned on Friday: “It’s got to do with me because I’m the manager of a club that’s going there and looking forward to it.

“Apart from the truth that I feel it should be nice for our soccer membership, as a result of I understand how passionate persons are about this membership and soccer normally, for me it is a journey again dwelling. So I’m definitely trying ahead to it.

“Disappointment? Disappointment for me is about things I can control. I’m not going to get disappointed over things that I have got nothing to do with.”

His Celtic facet, which received their first piece of silverware underneath Postecoglou – the Scottish League Cup – in December, will proceed to be main points of interest however the absence of the much-touted Aussie ‘Old Firm’ derby is a giant loss.

Tickets for the Sydney invitation event went on sale in the midst of final month however, asserting their withdrawal, Rangers claimed organisers had been “unwilling to fulfil their commitments” to the membership.

The membership’s claims drew an indignant response from the co-promoters of the event, TEG Sport and Left Field Live.

In a press release posted on the host venue’s web site, the Accor Stadium, they mentioned: “We were disappointed to wake up this morning to Rangers FC’s statement that it will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup.

“The Rangers board dedicated to those matches following in depth negotiations over eight months.

“Seemingly in response to negative fan reaction, they have pulled out of their contracted commitment.

“We have labored intently with all stakeholders to carry this thrilling occasion to Sydney and we refute any suggestion that we had been unwilling to fulfil our commitments to Rangers.

“We have acted in good faith and have put the event on sale with a great response from fans here.

“In altering their minds, the Rangers board has let down many, many followers in Australia and the Asian area.

“We will now consult with our stakeholders before determining our response.”

Rangers had been attributable to play Western Sydney Wanderers on November 16 after which face Celtic 4 days later.

Some Rangers followers, although, complained in regards to the mission with weird protests disrupting their win over Dundee as followers chucked tennis balls and streamers on to the pitch, whereas some Celtic followers too didn’t like the concept of the age-old rivalry being ‘cheapened’ in a faraway invitation match.

With PA