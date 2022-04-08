‘I’m not blaming them’: Qantas CEO walks back criticism of passengers for Sydney Airport delays

But on Friday morning, three of eight safety lanes at Terminal 2 have been closed, inflicting a serious pinch level for passengers with a backlog of passengers snaked in an extended queue that spilled exterior into the rain. Jackie Joukhador arrived on the airport at 12.30pm for a 3pm Jetstar flight to Adelaide together with her daughter, Grace. Half an hour later she was nonetheless queued on the footpath within the rain – and unimpressed about being blamed for the delays. Shuttered safety lanes throughout peak hour at Sydney Airport are inflicting a serious bottleneck for passengers. Credit:Janie Barrett “To have Joyce blaming the customer, I find it offensive, to be honest,” she mentioned. “How is it the customer’s fault? We’ve all travelled. We know what the process is. “That’s basically saying every single person flying is an idiot – there’s always a few slow people, but the majority of people know what they’re doing.”

Sydney Airport mentioned the safety firm, Certis Security Australia, was nonetheless rebuilding its workforce after an extended interval of minimal flights through the pandemic. Certis, a Singaporean firm, is making an attempt to recruit a number of “aviation screening officers” on the airport. “No security licence required,” one job commercial says. Successful candidates are promised 160 hours’ of paid coaching with the corporate sponsoring the necessary Certificate II in Transport Security and Protection course. A Certis spokeswoman blamed labour shortages and the shut contact guidelines, however mentioned the corporate stays dedicated to offering “a safe and enjoyable experience to travellers”.

“Our priority is ensuring public safety for everyone attending Sydney Airport. With visitors and travellers returning in large volumes, our focus is on building up our team to ensure smooth check-in and security operations in the most efficient manner,” the spokeswoman mentioned. The United Workers Union, which represents airport safety workers, mentioned the scenario was “a catastrophe”. “It’s absolutely no surprise either,” spokesman Damien Davie mentioned. “They’ve had plenty of notice that flights would come back on board. Everyone knew it would be busy.” Qantas and Jetstar are working at 110 per cent of pre-COVID home capability for the Easter interval, in one of many busiest Easters the airline has ever had. Sydney Airport chief Geoff Culbert mentioned the airport is “going through an ideal storm”.

Loading “Traffic numbers are picking up, travellers are inexperienced after two years of not travelling, and the close-contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport,” he said. The airport is advising people to arrive two hours before their flights, which is double the usual advice of one hour. Greg Hay, the airport’s general manager of operations, said: “We’ve also noticed people are a little out of practice with security protocols, for example, not taking laptops and aerosols out of their bags at screening points, which is contributing to the queues.” The Easter school holiday period is traditionally one of the busiest times for airports and airlines, which have operated well below full capacity in the past two years due to COVID restrictions.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend is adding to the elevated passenger numbers. At 11am on Friday, the cheapest flight to Melbourne was $409. For Saturday, all except one flight was more than $300. The average cheapest Sydney-Melbourne airfare in March was $154. The cheapest Sydney-Melbourne flight next Friday is $179 and Easter Saturday’s cheapest fare is $80. A Qantas spokeswoman said the airline had added extra staff to conduct “queue combing”, a process of bringing people forward from the back of the line for flights departing soon. Virgin Australia said the “sudden enhance in travellers and workforce challenges associated to the pandemic” were causing delays and reiterated that passengers should arrive two hours before their flights.