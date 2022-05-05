‘I’m not concerned’: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming on Ravindra Jadeja’s poor form | Cricket News – Times of India

RCB takes this one by 13 runs. #RCBvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove💛🦁 https://t.co/4VfSi3woTo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1651686067000

PUNE: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming shouldn’t be too involved concerning the type of Ravindra Jadeja however mentioned going ahead, the group will consider which place within the batting order most closely fits the star all-rounder.In the ten matches this season, Jadeja has scored simply 116 runs at a median of 19.33 in 10 video games, whereas taking 5 wickets at an economic system fee of seven.52.On Wednesday, Jadeja was dismissed for 3 as CSK went down by 13 runs in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore, their seventh loss general.“No, I am not concerned. The T20 game can be tough and when you are batting at No 5 or 6, you do not get a lot of time to get your rhythm or tempo,” Fleming mentioned throughout a digital press convention.“We will look at it now and work out what the best order would be going forward. But, no I am not concerned about his form.”

Terribly out of shape, Jadeja had final week handed again captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to deal with his personal recreation.

With simply six factors from 10 video games, CSK are nearly out of the event and Fleming admitted they “have been off in all departments.”

“Our fielding at times, the catches we dropped is of concern. We are not far away, in lot of games you can say we were really close in winning them.

“We had the video games taken away or we weren’t adequate to get throughout the road. But that is normally the story of the competitors if you’re simply off. All three departments have been beneath par,” he said.

“We misplaced some bowlers additionally, it’s important to acknowledge that however yeah, now we have been simply off.”

Injuries to key players have also affected CSK with Deepak Chahar being the most prominent member to miss the entire season due to a back injury which he sustained while recovering from the quadricep tear.

Moeen Ali also missed a few games after injuring his ankle during a training session.

A 📸 that defines ❤️💛 brotherly bond!#RCBvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 https://t.co/jhyLsUUz15 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1651722654000

“We had a few gamers we had in our plans whom we misplaced early on, so we checked out bringing younger gamers in, in all probability, little bit forward of their occasions. Mukesh Choudhury has developed effectively, Simranjit is getting a chance right here,” Fleming said.

“But we simply have been off our steadiness and competitors as tight as this, that may be the distinction. We have some excellent spin choices.”

MOST IMPORTANT VICTORY OF THE TOURNAMENT: HAZLEWOOD

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood described their 13-run win over CSK as the most important victory for the team so far in the tournament as it kept them in the hunt for the play-offs.

The win snapped RCB’s three-match losing streak and helped them to move to the fourth position in points table.

“It might be a very powerful victory of the event thus far. We are type of at that time the place now we have to win all video games to make the play-off, that is what I really feel, and immediately was step one in doing that,” he said.

“We have been flat final three video games, now we have issues to work on bowling, batting and on fielding to be sincere. We put all of it collectively and held our possibilities, so its most essential victory thus far.”

On his T20 form, Hazlewood said: “It is usually taking part in steady T20 cricket for final three years and studying issues alongside the way in which on in another way circumstances, in opposition to totally different gamers.

“Talking to lot of voices in this camp, there is lot of experience which is handy, it accelerates the learning process for me who has played just 60-70 T20 games.”