‘I’m rather proud of that one’: Veteran and RSL stalwart passes baton to granddaughter
John Curdie OAM turned president of the Epping sub-branch of the Returned Services League when his granddaughter Brittany Evans was two years previous.
“Whenever we had a street parade or a function, ever since she was a tiny tot, she was very keen to be marching with me,” Curdie mentioned.
For Evans, 24, attending the marches together with her grandfather, now 85, are amongst her earliest recollections.
“Papa would always let myself and my siblings be involved with the march and the veterans, and it was nice to get so excited about it,” she mentioned. “I’d worry that I was doing the right marching technique and all that sort of stuff.”
As an grownup, Evans has maintained the custom of attending the native Anzac Day daybreak service in Epping with Curdie, together with different members of her household together with her mom, companion and sister.
But this 12 months shall be particular as a result of, for the primary time, each grandfather and granddaughter will each be in uniform. On Monday morning Evans shall be there not as a non-public citizen however as Private Brittany Evans.
“She always comes to the dawn service with me and this year it will be as a fully trained member of the Australian Defence Force. I’m rather proud of that one,” Curdie mentioned.
Evans went to college and began a profession in advertising and marketing however give up final 12 months to affix the Australian Army. She advised her grandfather she had utilized on the breakfast after the Dawn Service final 12 months.