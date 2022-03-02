‘I’m really shocked’: Alarm as Hawkesbury River rises rapidly at Windsor

Shortly earlier than 5pm, the Nepean River at Menangle Bridge was at 13.09 metres, effectively above the “major” stage of 12.2 metres which the bureau anticipated the river to achieve by late afternoon. The river rose from 12.09 to 13.09 metres in simply 42 minutes. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond was at 7.89 metres, virtually at “moderate” stage, in keeping with the bureau’s prediction of that occurring by 5pm. The bureau stated the river might exceed the main flood stage (10.50 metres) on Wednesday night and attain 14 metres on Thursday. Residents in North Richmond close to the Redbank Dam had been advised to evacuate instantly on Wednesday night time as a result of it was prone to fail and trigger flooding to properties beneath the dam. Among the onlookers gathered below the Windsor Bridge was Shane Moise, 54, who stated the water had “gone up one metre overnight”.

Mr Moise recalled final yr’s floods lined a part of the bridge and turned the realm into “a big ocean”. “If the floodwaters are only as high as March in 2021, I’m a happy chappy, because it was still two metres from my house in McGrath’s Hill,” Mr Moise stated. “It’s not the amount of rain we get here, it’s what they get in the catchment up in the mountains, because that all flows down here,” he stated. Mr Moise stated individuals who lived in flood-prone areas had been enjoying “watch and see”. “I’m just tossing up whether to move some of my stuff to a mate’s place. People who got flooded last year are moving their stuff around.”

Loading Windsor resident Glenn Ford, 59, positioned a rock on the fringe of the river to gauge how rapidly the water was rising. He estimated the river was swelling about 100mm each half-hour. “This is just rising so quick,” he stated. Mr Ford admitted to feeling “a little bit anxious” as he watched the rising waters. He moved to the centre of Windsor after his two-storey dwelling beside the river at Wilberforce was destroyed in final yr’s floods. “I lost everything. It was shocking. The water must have risen 7 metres. We were stuck for two and a half weeks. The clean-up is terrible; the mud gets into everything.”