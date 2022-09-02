‘I’m really sorry, Helen’: Alleged Dover Heights stabber apologised before attack

“There appears to be some absurdity in relation to his [alleged] act, there’s no rhyme or reason. There’s no further background information in relation to this pair in terms of any animosity,” Magistrate Ross Hudson stated in granting him bail to reside in a rehabilitation facility in Port Stephens.

Loading

Ramsay appeared on display screen from Parklea Correctional Centre on Friday, from the place his cousin will drive the father-of-one on to the Swan Bay facility the place he’ll test in as an in-patient to take care of his psychological well being and habit points.

He is not going to be allowed to depart the centre or entry the web, and can give up his passport to police as a part of his bail situations.

Walt Coulston, the managing director of actual property administration and funding agency CK Property Group, advised reporters outdoors the house within the stabbing’s aftermath that Ramsay was the perfect man at his wedding ceremony and godfather to his daughter.