“I’m Sure We’ll Give India A Tough Time”: Zimbabwe Star Innocent Kaia To NDTV | Cricket News

Zimbabwe couldn’t have hoped to have gone into the ODI sequence towards India in greater spirits, having crushed Bangladesh in each the T20I sequence and the ODI sequence that adopted. Before Bangladesh visited, Zimbabwe additionally sealed qualification for the 2022 T20 World Cup by beating Netherlands within the closing of the Qualifiers. Opening batter Innocent Kaia spoke to NDTV and stated that the workforce is excessive on confidence and that India will not have it simple within the three-match contest.

“The confidence is high at the moment because the guys are playing well. The coach is always positive when it comes to playing cricket. He is always telling us what to do and what not to do,” Innocent advised NDTV in an unique interview.

“I’m sure we’ll give India a tough time when they come here,” he stated. “I’m looking forward to win this series, that’s the plan.”

One of the prime architects of Zimbabwe’s current run of wins has been Sikandar Raza. The 36-year-old all-rounder hit half-centuries within the two T20Is they received towards Bangladesh after which two unbeaten centuries within the two ODI triumphs.

“Sikandar Raza is batting well at the moment. He’s in the form of his life at the moment. Everything that he touches turns to gold,” Innocent Kaia stated.

“So we’re just looking forward that he keeps that momentum. Whatever he is doing, he is going to do it against India,” he stated.

And did it assist that they confronted a workforce like Bangladesh, who’ve spin assault, earlier than India’s go to?

“For me it played a big part. Because firstly I played against Afghanistan. Facing Mujeeb and Rashid Khan and I played them well. And then we played Bangladesh, facing Taijul (Islam). They didn’t have Shakib but Mehidy Hasan Miraz, he’s a good off-spinner,” Innocent stated.

“It’s enhance for the workforce as a result of we bought expertise towards good spinners. A superb seam assault as nicely, going through Mustafizur Rahman. He is an effective bowler,” he stated.

“For us, at the moment, I don’t want to lie, we are playing good cricket,” he reasserted.

The 30-year-old additionally named a bowler he was trying ahead to face.

“Mohammed Siraj is a good bowler. It will be nice facing him. It will be nice to get runs off him because he’s a good bowler,” he stated.

India will face off towards Zimbabwe in three ODIs in Harare.

The sequence might be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network and may be streamed on SonyLIV.