‘I’m Very Humbled And Blessed’: Medaria Arradondo Reflects On Tenure As First Black MPD Chief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo celebrated his retirement on Saturday.

Arradondo left in January after 32 years with the division. He was named the town’s first Black police chief in 2017.

Arradondo says he’s in a superb place since leaving MPD.

“That part of giving back to this city will always be there for me and it’s such an honor,” he stated. “I’m very humbled and blessed.”

Before the ceremony, Arradondo mirrored on his tenure.

“I’m most proud of the fact that I was able to work with some of the most dedicated men and women who put the uniform on,” he stated. “I’m also most proud of the fact that our city … they’ve really tried to work together to say, ‘How can we create a better tomorrow, a better future?’”

Three of Arradondo’s former officers had been federally convicted this week within the loss of life of George Floyd.

“The jury came to their decision, and I absolutely respect their decision,” he stated. “We always have to be accountable to those that we serve.”

MPD’s search warrant coverage can be underneath the microscope after SWAT officers killed Amir Locke in a raid this month.

“Having experienced some crises on my own watch before, I certainly have an understanding what goes into trying to manage some of the most difficult times and trying to navigate that,” Arradondo stated.

Several clergy and group leaders lavished Arradondo with reward Saturday.

“This celebration is necessary, but it’s like a funeral when you leave this man,” stated Spike Moss. “You’re sitting here with royalty up on the stage.”

Gov. Tim Walz was scheduled to talk, however in his place, Minnesota Sen. Bobby Joe Champion learn a proclamation declaring Saturday “Medaria Arradondo Day” in Minnesota.

So what’s subsequent for the person many merely name “Rondo”?

“I want to, at some point, do something many Americans do every year, and that’s take a vacation,” Arradondo stated.

The former chief says he’s excited for a brand new alternative, which is not going to be in public security.