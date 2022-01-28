Images emerge of one the US Navy’s newest stealth fighters crashing into the sea





The F-35C, a single-engine stealth fighter and the most recent jet within the US Navy fleet, crash-landed on the plane provider USS Carl Vinson throughout routine operations on Monday, the Navy mentioned.

The $100 million warplane impacted the flight deck of the 100,000-ton plane provider after which fell into the water as its pilot ejected, Navy officers mentioned. The pilot and 6 sailors aboard the Vinson have been injured.

A spokesperson for the US Navy’s seventh Fleet mentioned Friday that an investigation into the incident is constant whereas confirming photographs which have emerged on social media because the crash are real.

“The ship has assessed that the video and photo covered by media today were taken onboard USS Carl Vinson … during the crash,” Cmdr. Hayley Sims, public affairs officer for the seventh Fleet mentioned.

A nonetheless {photograph} reveals the stealth fighter floating on the floor of the South China Sea, its cockpit open and ejection seat lacking. A video reveals the F-35 on its touchdown strategy to the plane provider however cuts off earlier than the airplane impacts the flight deck. The Navy mentioned earlier this week that the injury to the Vinson was solely superficial, and it and the provider’s air wing have resumed regular operations. An effort to recuperate the fighter jet from the underside of the South China Sea had begun, mentioned Lt. Nicholas Lingo, one other seventh Fleet spokesperson. Analysts mentioned elevating the plane would seemingly be a fancy operation, and one that might be monitored by China, which claims nearly all the 1.3 million-square-mile South China Sea as its territory. The F-35C comprises a number of the Navy’s most superior know-how, and the analysts mentioned Washington would wish to hold it out of Beijing’s arms. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry mentioned on Thursday they have been conscious {that a} US Navy stealth fighter had crashed within the South China Sea, however “had no interests in their plane.” “We advise [the US] to contribute more to regional peace and stability, rather than flexing force at every turn in [the South China Sea],” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian mentioned.

