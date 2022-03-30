Images of shackled Taiwanese official kneeling before her father’s coffin spark public backlash

Images of a Taiwanese official attending her father’s funeral whereas certain in shackles have drawn public backlash in Taiwan.

Chiayi City Councilor Tai Ning (戴寧), who’s suspected of embezzling over 5 million New Taiwan {dollars} (roughly $174,500) in pay meant for metropolis workers, is accused of itemizing family members as workers members and pocketing their wages since 2012.

Ning has been in pre-trial incommunicado detention since mid-March. She filed a request to be freed on bail after her father, former Chiayi City Councilor Tai Chien-shan (戴建三), died on March 20.

The official needed to attend her father’s funeral as she had not seen her father once more earlier than he handed. When her request was denied by the Chiayi District Court, Ning then utilized to attend the funeral pursuant to Article 23 of the Detention Act with the Chiayi Detention Center.

On Wednesday, she was permitted to attend the funeral however was saved in handcuffs and leg shackles throughout her temporary go to to the memorial corridor.

Photos of Ning kneeling in entrance of her father’s coffin whereas restrained quickly emerged in media stories, sparking rapid public outrage. Taiwanese netizens have accused native authorities of being inhumane to the grieving official.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lawmaker Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) known as out the Agency of Corrections for closely restraining a detainee not but convicted of any crime. The veteran legislator famous that the choice to take action goes in opposition to Taiwanese customs and divulges the pink tape inside the company.

The Chiayi Detention Center has responded to the backlash by saying that requiring the councilor to put on handcuffs and leg shackles on the funeral was lawful. It famous, nonetheless, {that a} completely different strategy could also be thought of sooner or later relying on particular person circumstances.

