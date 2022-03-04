Imam-ul-Haq’s maiden Test hundred gives Pakistan early control

Pakistan 245 for 1 (Imam 132*, Azhar 64*) vs Australia

Recalled opener Imam-ul-Haq justified his choice in type with a superb maiden Test century to guide a disciplined Pakistan into early management of the collection opener, as Australia’s pace-heavy assault toiled in batting-friendly circumstances in Rawalpindi.

Getting the nod over Shan Masood in a seemingly borderline name, Imam made an announcement and signified a calculated Pakistan batting effort after the hosts received a vital toss and elected to bat on a flat pitch. An indefatigable Imam, nephew of Pakistan nice Inzamam-ul-Haq, batted by means of the opening day and completed with 132 off 271 balls whereas veteran Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 64 from 165 balls.

Imam began cautiously with simply seven runs off his first 41 balls however crucially blunted a full-strength Australian assault that includes star fast Josh Hazlewood rather than cult favorite Scott Boland, who might contemplate himself unfortunate after snaring 18 wickets at simply 9.55 in his first three Tests.

Imam showcased a stout defence however he combined stonewalling with spurts of counterattacking, highlighted by terrific use of the ft to beautifully hit spinner Nathan Lyon down the bottom on a number of events.

The left-handed Imam shared in a century opening stand with Abdullah Shafique, who misplaced his composure on the stroke of lunch and holed out tamely off Lyon on 44. It was the primary opening century stand towards Australia since Imam and Mohammed Hafeez combined for 205 in Dubai in 2018

But Imam then discovered assist over the following two classes by means of Azhar as Pakistan aimed to put on down Australia, who’ve had no warm-up matches on their first Test tour because the Ashes in 2019.

Eight bowlers rolled their arm over for Australia however nobody might pierce the defences of Imam, who entered the ultimate session on 92. He began slowly after tea and have become mired within the 90s as Australia sensed a gap. He did not essentially look nervous, nevertheless, as a composed Imam resisted tempting wider deliveries from fast Mitchell Starc till flashing and lacking at a free ball on 97.

But on the very subsequent supply, he punched by means of the off-side for a boundary to set off memorable celebrations, as he jumped for pleasure and punched the air amid jubilation within the terraces. Enduring a barren run over 11 earlier Tests stretching 4 years, Imam notched his ton off 200 balls and confirmed no let up after that as Pakistan eyed an enormous first innings rating.

In their first Test in Pakistan in nearly 24 years, Australia tried exhausting however appeared in want of a second specialist spinner having caught with their common stability of three quicks alongside allrounder Cameron Green and sole spinner Lyon.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique offered a century opening stand AFP/Getty Images

Pat Cummins , in his hardest day as Test captain after a close to flawless Ashes, rotated his quicks briefly bursts and tried completely different ways to no avail. The pacemen began day one bowling a disciplined line and size earlier than reverting later within the morning session to a brief ball barrage, which continued after lunch.

Surprisingly not used within the first session, Green was lastly known as upon within the forty fifth over however couldn’t proceed his knack of being a partnership breaker as he demonstrated within the Ashes.

With the ball exhibiting indicators of reverse swing earlier than tea, Starc tried to conjure his famed full-length firecrackers just for Imam to pounce on overpitched deliveries. He had one other late crack with the second new ball, however Australia’s star-studded quicks completed wicketless.

Lyon did the heavy lifting to complete with 1 for 87 from 31 overs however he could not produce the identical rampant spin because the day wore on. Having not been wanted to bowl on the grassy Bellerive Oval within the Ashes finale, Lyon got here on within the eighth over and instantly induced bother to Imam with sharp flip and depraved bounce.

Without ignored legspinner Mitchell Swepson or left-arm orthodox Ashton Agar, Cummins resorted to part-time offspinner Travis Head, who got here into the assault within the seventeenth over however was ineffective in his three-over spell.

Late within the day, because the second new ball approached, Cummins utilised legspinners Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith however the set batters performed sensibly to go away Australia’s skipper out of choices and with a lot to ponder in a single day because the brains belief could rue not deciding on both Swepson or Agar.

After rain dented their last likelihood to acclimatise on Thursday, Australia have been grateful they not less than toiled in delicate circumstances round 20 levels in a far cry from oppressive circumstances that always confronts them in Asia.

Friday prayers led to a sparse crowd initially of the historic contest earlier than spectators stuffed the terraces to close capability later within the day and a dominant Pakistan gave them a lot to cheer about.