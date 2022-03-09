IMF approves $1.4 billion emergency support for Ukraine: Central bank

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has accredited $1.4 billion in emergency help for Ukraine to finance expenditures and shore up the steadiness of funds, Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Ukraine has turned to financing from allies and worldwide establishments to help its financial system after the Russian invasion started on February 24.

“We are immensely grateful to the IMF for its prompt response to our request. We look forward to completing all required procedures as soon as possible,” Shevchenko stated. “It is vital for Ukraine now that it has been going through such a horrible time.”

