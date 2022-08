IMF board approves release of over $1.1 billion bailout funds: Pakistan finance minister – Times of India

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) board on Monday accredited the seventh and eighth critiques of Pakistan ‘s bailout programme, the nation’s finance minister Miftah Ismail stated, which is able to launch $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped nation.“The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion,” Ismail stated on Twitter.The IMF’s resident consultant in Islamabad didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.