IMF board approves release of over $1.1 billion bailout funds: Pakistan finance minister – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday accredited the seventh and eighth critiques of Pakistan‘s bailout programme, the nation’s finance minister Miftah Ismail stated, which is able to launch $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped nation.
“The IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion,” Ismail stated on Twitter.
The IMF’s resident consultant in Islamabad didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
