IMF chief: Ukraine war threatens economies

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that Russia’s conflict in opposition to Ukraine was weakening the financial prospects for a lot of the world’s international locations and known as excessive inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion was contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries, although most of them should continue to grow.

The war has disrupted global trade in energy and grain and is threatening to cause food shortages in Africa and Middle East.

Georgieva made her comments in remarks prepared for a speech on the eve of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

An unexpectedly strong recovery from 2020’s pandemic recession has caught businesses by surprise, leaving factories, ports and freight yards unable to keep up with robust customer demand and forcing prices higher.

Chronically high inflation, which is forcing the world’s central banks to raise interest rates and likely slow economic growth in the process, amounts to “an enormous setback for the worldwide restoration,” Georgieva stated.

Georgieva additionally warned of “the fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs,” with the West imposing far-reaching sanctions on Russia and China expressing help for the autocratic Russian regime of President Vladimir Putin.

“In a world where war in Europe creates hunger in Africa; where a pandemic can circle the globe in days and reverberate for years; where emissions anywhere mean rising sea levels almost everywhere — the threat to our collective prosperity from a breakdown in global cooperation cannot be overstated,” Georgieva stated.

Before the conflict, Russia and Ukraine had equipped 28 per cent of world wheat exports. And Russia and Belarus accounted for 40% of exports of the fertilizer potash.

“Now,” Georgieva said, “grain and corn costs are hovering, and leaders throughout Africa and the Middle East are telling me that provides are operating low. Food insecurity is a grave concern.

“We must act now with a multilateral initiative to bolster food security. The alternative is dire: More hunger, more poverty and more social unrest — especially for countries that have struggled to escape fragility and conflict for many years.”

Georgieva known as on the world to help the Ukrainians. The IMF is providing help to Ukraine and its neighbors, together with Moldova, which has accepted greater than 400,000 conflict refugees.