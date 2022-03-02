IMF could visit Lebanon mid-March to discuss aid program: Deputy PM

An International Monetary Fund delegation could visit Lebanon within the second half of March to proceed discussions on an support program supported by reforms, Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Lebanese officers held talks with the IMF final month with the intention of securing a deal seen as the one approach to safe the nation’s exit from a 2019 monetary meltdown that has crashed the forex and left a lot of the inhabitants poor.

An IMF technical workforce visited Lebanon from Feb. 28 to March 1 “to take stock of the work done already and outline the next steps needed to reach an agreement on the IMF program,” the assertion stated.

These would come with “some legislations required prior to taking the program to the Executive Board of the IMF for final approval.”

Sources briefed on the February talks beforehand instructed Reuters these would come with lifting or amending the nation’s strict banking secrecy laws, credited with boosting Lebanon’s financial system previously however now seen as hiding ill-gotten features and enabling tax dodging.

“The two parties also agreed that any delay in undertaking the needed reforms and the supporting legislations will raise the cost of adjustment in the future,” the assertion stated.

