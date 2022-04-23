World
imf: IMF will support Sri Lanka’s efforts to overcome current crisis, held fruitful talks: Official – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will assist Sri Lanka’s efforts to beat the present financial disaster by working carefully with the authorities on their financial programme, and by partaking with all different stakeholders for a well timed decision of the disaster, a prime official has mentioned.
During the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and different senior members of IMF administration met with a Sri Lankan delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Central Bank of Sri Lanka governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, and mentioned coverage actions to handle financial challenges.
The IMF crew for Sri Lanka held preliminary technical discussions on an IMF-supported programme with the delegation. Masahiro Nozaki, mission chief for Sri Lanka, mentioned, “During April 18–22, the Sri Lankan delegation and the IMF team had fruitful technical discussions on the authorities’ request for an IMF-supported programme. The discussions covered recent economic and financial developments in Sri Lanka, the need for implementing a credible and coherent strategy to restore macroeconomic stability, and the importance of stronger social safety nets to mitigate the adverse impact of the current economic crisis on the poor and vulnerable,” Nozaki mentioned in an announcement.
He mentioned the IMF crew welcomed the authorities’ plan to interact in collaborative dialogue with their collectors.
Sabry is main a crew that’s negotiating a bailout package deal from the IMF. Sri Lanka has suspended compensation of debt, together with bonds and government-to-government borrowings, pending the package deal. The island nation needed to repay loans price $7 billion this 12 months. The extreme financial disaster has triggered social unrest within the nation and authorities have urged international locations for assist.
India has pitched for an pressing monetary help from the IMF for Sri Lanka, which has sought $4 billion in multilateral help to assist overcome the extreme financial stress.
During the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and different senior members of IMF administration met with a Sri Lankan delegation, led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Central Bank of Sri Lanka governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, and mentioned coverage actions to handle financial challenges.
The IMF crew for Sri Lanka held preliminary technical discussions on an IMF-supported programme with the delegation. Masahiro Nozaki, mission chief for Sri Lanka, mentioned, “During April 18–22, the Sri Lankan delegation and the IMF team had fruitful technical discussions on the authorities’ request for an IMF-supported programme. The discussions covered recent economic and financial developments in Sri Lanka, the need for implementing a credible and coherent strategy to restore macroeconomic stability, and the importance of stronger social safety nets to mitigate the adverse impact of the current economic crisis on the poor and vulnerable,” Nozaki mentioned in an announcement.
He mentioned the IMF crew welcomed the authorities’ plan to interact in collaborative dialogue with their collectors.
Sabry is main a crew that’s negotiating a bailout package deal from the IMF. Sri Lanka has suspended compensation of debt, together with bonds and government-to-government borrowings, pending the package deal. The island nation needed to repay loans price $7 billion this 12 months. The extreme financial disaster has triggered social unrest within the nation and authorities have urged international locations for assist.
India has pitched for an pressing monetary help from the IMF for Sri Lanka, which has sought $4 billion in multilateral help to assist overcome the extreme financial stress.