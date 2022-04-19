IMF Lauds India’s Resilient Economy, Recent Structural Reforms

India Structural Reforms: Nirmala Sitharaman had a bilateral assembly with the IMF Managing Director.

Washington:

Even whereas the world faces financial challenges within the face of varied waves of COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised India’s resilient economic system whereas underlining the structural reforms carried out by the federal government within the current years.

The IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva lauded India’s well-targeted coverage combine that has helped the Indian economic system stay resilient in her assembly with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (native time) in Washington DC.

Ms Georgieva highlighted the resilience of India which stays the fastest-growing nation throughout the globe regardless of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Sitharaman had a bilateral assembly with Ms Georgieva on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.

The Finance Minister and the IMF MD had been accompanied by senior officers like Mr Anantha V. Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor and Ms Gita Gopinath, FDMD of IMF, stated the Ministry of Finance in an official assertion.

During the assembly, they mentioned a number of points at present being confronted by the worldwide and the regional economies.

Ms Georgieva additionally referred to an efficient coverage combine adopted by India that was properly focused. She lauded India for its contribution to the capability growth actions of the IMF, the Ministry added within the assertion.

Explaining India’s coverage strategy, Ms Sitharaman talked about that an accommodative fiscal stance was additionally accompanied by main structural reforms, together with the chapter code and focused assist to MSME and different susceptible sections.

Ms Sitharaman stated that Monetary Authority totally supported and complemented these efforts with an accommodative stance.

The Finance Minister additional acknowledged that India has been helped by good agricultural output, supported by monsoon through the COVID pandemic interval. Agricultural exports, together with different exports, have additionally sharply elevated.

India is coming into into new financial actions which is able to assist resolve a few of the world provide chain points, she added.

Ms Georgieva additionally praised India’s vaccination programme and the assistance prolonged to its neighbour and different susceptible economies. The IMF MD notably lauded India’s assist to Sri Lanka within the face of the continuing financial disaster.

Ms Sitharaman known as upon the IMF to assist and urgently present monetary help to Sri Lanka. The Managing Director assured the Finance Minister that the IMF would proceed to actively have interaction with Sri Lanka, the Ministry acknowledged.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst financial disaster since independence with meals and gasoline shortages, hovering costs and energy cuts affecting a lot of the folks, leading to huge protests over the federal government’s dealing with of the scenario.

The financial scenario has led to very large protests with calls for for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Discussing the current geopolitical developments, Ms Sitharaman and Ms Georgieva raised considerations about its impression on the worldwide economic system and the challenges linked to the rising vitality costs.

Notably, as soon as the conferences conclude in Washington, Ms Sitharaman will head to San Francisco on April 24, the place she is going to have interaction with enterprise leaders and also will work together with the school and college students at Stanford University. She will depart for India on April 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)