IMF reports ‘good progress’ in Tunisia talks

The International Monetary Fund stated on Wednesday it had made “good progress” in talks with Tunisia in the end geared toward a potential rescue package deal to avert what economists worry is a quickly looming disaster within the nation’s public funds.

The fund on Tuesday accomplished per week of on-line conferences with Tunisian officers to listen to particulars of proposed financial reforms which might be required to safe help.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We made good progress and will continue our discussions in the weeks ahead, to consider the prospect for possible financial support from the IMF,” the fund stated in a press release.

Diplomats have stated they don’t imagine a rescue package deal is more likely to be agreed till the summer time, a time-frame that would trigger problem for the authorities.

“We have completed the talks with the fund team,” stated Finance Minister Sihem Boughiri on the sidelines of an financial seminar in Tunis. “They are technical discussions that precede the negotiations and the indicators are positive.”

Tunisia is struggling to finance its 2022 funds and public debt repayments and talks with the fund have been delayed by a political disaster after President Kais Saied moved to one-man rule final summer time after suspending parliament.

The central financial institution governor has warned that if Tunisia is unable to safe funds, it will face a situation like these in Lebanon and Venezuela the place public funds have imploded.

Western donors and Gulf states which have repeatedly bailed out Tunisia over current years have stated any additional assist would require an IMF deal.

The fund has beforehand stated it desires to see reforms to cut back Tunisia’s public sector wage invoice, the quantity it spends on subsidies and its assist for some state-owned firms.

It has additionally stated that if reforms are to be credible they’ll want broad assist, broadly seen as that means each from the highly effective UGTT labor union and President Saied.

The UGTT has signaled opposition to subsidy reform whereas Saied has made few public statements about his financial coverage since he seized most powers final summer time.

A disaster in public funds might make it laborious to pay state salaries, to import sponsored staple items and to cease the foreign money being devalued.

Read extra:

Tunisia shortages bite as fiscal crisis looms

Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 billion more in 2022

Tunisia judges association calls for protest