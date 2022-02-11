IMF to continue working with crisis-ravaged Lebanon on reform program

The International Monetary Fund mentioned on Friday it will stay “closely engaged” with Lebanon’s authorities to assist the crisis-ravaged nation formulate an financial reform program.

Lebanon’s financial system unraveled in late 2019 beneath the burden of big public money owed, slicing greater than 90 % off the native forex’s worth and plunging a majority of the inhabitants into poverty.

At the top of greater than two weeks of on-line discussions with native officers, the IMF mentioned the nation was going through an “unprecedented and complex” disaster that required a complete financial and monetary reform program.

“The team will remain closely engaged, and discussions are continuing,” it mentioned in a press release.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday described making an attempt to agree a plan to extricate the nation from its financial collapse – which features a $70 billion black gap within the banking system created by earlier governments’ overspending – as a “Kamikaze operation.”

“Progress was made during the mission in agreeing on the necessary reform areas, and more work is needed to translate them into concrete policies,” the IMF’s assertion mentioned.

“Obtaining broad-based buy-in for this multi-year (reform) program will be fundamental for its timely and decisive implementation.”

