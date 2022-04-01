IMF working with Egypt, Tunisia to offset effects of Russia-Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working with Egypt and Tunisia to determine a brand new program in each international locations to offset the unfavorable progress caused by the Russia-Ukraine battle, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva advised Al Arabiya.

Egypt has traditionally trusted meals imports from Ukraine and Russia, two international locations that are in jeopardy amid the continuing battle in Ukraine.

“It is really very unfortunate to see Egypt that has done quite well in terms of reforming the economy to be hit both by the food prices and their dependence on imports from Ukraine and from Russia,” mentioned the director.

Previously, the IMF is claimed to have supported “better safety nets” and “more targeted social assistance,” whereas the newer type of help can be “data driven” from reviews formulated by the nation’s Ministry of Finance and Central Bank, Georgieva mentioned in the course of the interview which was held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit within the UAE.

Georgieva additionally credited the Egyptian authorities for shortly figuring out the issue of outflow pressures on the system and letting “the exchange rate guide the market,” however declined to elaborate on the specifics of this system.

Concerns about an imminent hike in US rates of interest, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompted traders to drag billions of {dollars} out of Egyptian treasuries, bankers and economists not too long ago advised Reuters.

The central financial institution started decreasing the scale of the open market operations in current weeks, a transfer that has poured round 250 billion kilos into the financial system since March 1, based on central financial institution information.

But this has come at a steep value, Reuters reported. The 18 p.c yield on the CDs compares to a median yield of 13.395 p.c on one-year T-bills sold to banks at an public sale on Thursday, based on central financial institution information.

Saudi Arabia, on March 30, deposited $5 billion in Egypt’s central financial institution because the Egyptian financial system faces new financial pressures on account of the battle in Ukraine.

On March 21, Egypt devalued its foreign money by round 14 p.c after traders had pulled billions of {dollars} out of Egyptian treasury markets.

IMF Tunisia outlook

An IMF program just like the one pursued for Egypt is within the works in Tunisia, Georgieva mentioned.

“We got the A-Team in Tunisia. Tunisia came up with a homegrown program. They have defined where they want to take the country too,” she mentioned.

The group is reportedly engaged on “understanding” the initiative and aligning it with IMF’s pointers for providing assist.

“Very constructive engagement, no final outcome yet” is how the official described the newest progress.

“It is truly heartbreaking to see so many countries being hit once and then hit again. And Tunisia, of course, is among them,” Georgieva mentioned.

