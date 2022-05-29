IMF Wrap-up: Barbados making ‘good progress’ with BERT | Loop Barbados

Barbados continues to make good progress in implementing its formidable financial reform program.

This is in keeping with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

An IMF workforce led by Bert van Selm carried out a mission between May 9 to May 13, 2022, to debate the implementation of Barbados’ Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) plan, supported by the IMF underneath the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

At Ilaro Court, the workforce invited by authorities, met with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Minister Ryan Straughn and others, and van Selm delivered a abstract of the mission’s findings.

He stated:

“Following productive discussions, the IMF workforce and the Barbadian authorities reached staff-level settlement on the completion of the seventh and last overview underneath the EFF association. The settlement is topic to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which is predicted to think about the overview in June. Upon completion of the overview, SDR 17 million (or about US$23 million) can be made accessible to Barbados.

“Economic exercise in Barbados is beginning to recuperate from the COVID-19 shock. Tourism got here to a digital standstill in April 2020, and the economic system contracted by 14 % in 2020. A gradual financial restoration began in 2021 and gained momentum in latest months, with tourism now simply over 50 % of pre-pandemic ranges. Risks to the outlook stay elevated, with increased world meals and gas costs beginning to push up inflation in Barbados.

“In this very difficult surroundings, Barbados continues to make good progress in implementing its formidable and complete financial reform program. All quantitative targets for end-December 2021 and end-March 2022 underneath the EFF have been met. International reserves, which reached a low of US$220 million (5 to 6 weeks of import protection) in May 2018, are actually at a cushty degree of US$1.5 billion. The authorities took initiatives to facilitate renewable power tasks and adopted rules for a procedural fiscal rule, whereas the customs division took steps to enhance commerce facilitation and danger administration.

“Progress in restoring macroeconomic stability previous to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic facilitated a countercyclical fiscal coverage response in FY2020/21 and FY2021/22. Barbados recorded a major deficit of 1 per cent of GDP for FY2021/22, unchanged from FY2020/21. The expenditure envelope included funds for COVID-related expenditures in addition to housing reconstruction for essentially the most susceptible within the aftermath of Hurricane Elsa. For FY2022/23, the authorities are focusing on a major surplus of 1 % of GDP, with income projections premised on a continued restoration in tourism. The authorities stay firmly dedicated to lowering public debt over time.

“The team would like to thank the authorities and the technical team for their openness and candid discussions.”