‘Immediately revoke arbitrary travel ban’: Amnesty International to India on Aakar Patel

Reacting on Aakar Patel, the previous chief of Amnesty International India, being stopped from flying overseas, Amnesty International has known as for ‘immediate revocation’ of what it stated was an ‘arbitrary travel ban’ imposed on the human rights activist.

“Denying Aakar’s right to freedom of movement to prevent him from exercising his freedom of expression is an alarming manifestation of the Indian government’s mounting crackdown on human rights defenders and activists. Operating in a climate of harassment, intimidation, interference and constant surveillance is unacceptable, but has unfortunately become routine for human rights activists in India,” the worldwide human rights watchdog stated in an announcement, quoting Kyle Ward, its deputy secretary basic.

Amnesty International, which closed its India operations in September 2020 on account of what it described as a ‘witch-hunt’ by the Government of India, additionally famous that ‘imposition of journey bans on human rights defenders within the nation isn’t new.’

“In the last few years, many human rights activists and journalists have been banned at the last moment from attending international conferences and events on the human rights situation in India. This incessant witch-hunt is contrary to India’s international human rights obligations, and reflects poorly on its role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council,” Ward stated, in keeping with the discharge.

The ‘Look-Out Circular’ which prevented Patel from flying is a ‘politically motivated govt order’ that’s imposed in a discriminatory method based mostly on an individual’s political opinion, Amnesty International additional stated.

Patel, as per the assertion, was scheduled to attend a number of conferences, organised by the University of Michigan, University of Berkeley and New York University, on the human rights scenario in India.

On Wednesday, Aakar Patel took to Twitter to tell he was to board a US-bound flight from Bengaluru however was not allowed to take action, including that an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) known as to tell him it is because his title is on a Look-Out Circular on account of a case filed in opposition to Amnesty International India.

Amnesty India is being investigated for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.