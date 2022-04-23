‘Immediately trickled through’: AFL claims dissent crack down helping grassroots umps

The AFL believes that the contentious crackdown on dissent in direction of umpires has already seen improved respect for umpires at grassroots degree by followers and gamers.

AFL’s normal supervisor of sport growth Rob Auld mentioned the AFL’s more durable stance on dissent – which has seen many 50m penalties awarded in opposition to even mildly demonstrative gamers – had improved the best way umpires had been handled at each junior and senior ranges in native soccer.

“It absolutely has (improved behaviours),” Auld mentioned of the “trickle down effect” for umpiring at a local people soccer degree. “And a significant part of that is improving the behaviour towards umpires.

“And I’ve seen that at both junior and senior level … is a noticeable and intentional effort by all involved to show greater respect to our umpires, both association and club-appointed umpires.

“And as a result of that … the match day environment in community footy is the beneficiary of that.”