Immigration – Will The Biden Administration Respond To This Black History Month Challenge?

By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl, Feb. 25, 2022: There are mere days now left in Black History Month 2022 and the Biden administration has been given a problem that it ought to reply to urgently, if it was honest in its promise to Black voters who helped them win in 2020.

Last week, a number of prime US lawmakers, together with Senator Chuck Schumer, despatched a letter to President Joe Biden calling on the administration to assessment the “disparate treatment of Black migrants” all through the immigration system.

You have learn many on this column over time, together with below this administration. But this letter, signed by over 100 lawmakers in each the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, highlighted the problem of the inhumane therapy of black and largely Haitian immigrants on the Southern border final September, after they had been chased, ridden down, grabbed and even lassoed by White border brokers on horseback.

The lawmakers informed Biden that they “would like to work with your Administration to chart a new way forward rooted in equal treatment and protection of human rights.”

The query is, will the administration reply positively or proceed extra of its Trump-like insurance policies?

The letter pointed to the lengthy historical past of inhumane therapy of Black migrants, which is especially evident within the historic mistreatment of Haitians. It cited information that confirmed that Black immigrants comprise simply 5.4 % of the unauthorized inhabitants within the United States, and seven.2 % of complete non-citizen inhabitants, however made-up 10.6 % of all immigrants in deportation proceedings between 2003 and 2015.

The letter additionally cited a latest report from researchers on the University of California that discovered that these detained from Africa and the Caribbean – predominantly Black areas – made up simply 4 % of these in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody from 2012 to 2017, however 24 % of all solitary confinement detentions.

That report additionally discovered that Black migrants are additionally prone to stay in detention longer than different migrants and pay considerably increased bonds for launch.

But there was extra. The lawmakers pointed to the horrifying experiences that emerged in 2020, that migrants from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo weren’t given a good alternative to hunt asylum and had been forcibly coerced into signing voluntary departure orders after protesting inhumane detention situations.

They additionally cited the latest removals and expulsions of migrants to Haiti by the Biden administration.

“To that end,” the lawmakers are urging the administration to finish using Trump’s Title 42 authority which they famous: “… is depriving legitimate asylum seekers the opportunity to pursue their claims, contrary to our obligations under international and domestic law.”

Interestingly, as we rejoice Black History Month, the lawmakers correctly reminded Biden, and hopefully his immigrant roots veep and immigration czar, that America should “… also be accountable for our political decisions and the decades of intervention by the United States, including a military occupation from 1915 to 1934, that has contributed to the political destabilization, impoverishment, and ecological vulnerability of Haiti.”

In addition to stopping removals to areas similar to Haiti that face severe insecurity, the congressional and senate members additionally urged Biden to take steps to deal with the systemic challenges Black migrants face to receiving equal therapy. Tey urged him to have his Department of Homeland Security, in live performance with the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), conduct a wholistic assessment of the disparate therapy of Black migrants all through the US’ immigration system, make accessible to the general public the outcomes of this assessment and take steps to treatment disparities at every step of the immigration enforcement course of.

“It is essential that we recommit ourselves to reversing anti-Black policies, including by adopting a human-rights centered approach to supporting immigrants and people seeking asylum in the United States,” the signatories to the letter concluded.

The query now’s, will Biden pay attention or will his want to love, Barack Obama, present he’s sturdy on immigration and the border, override commonsense and the guarantees he made to black voters to safe the White House? We must wait and see. So far, the White House has made any public response to this letter.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow