Immunity reaches peak in two weeks after third COVID-19 vaccine dose: Saudi official

Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Health and official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed al-Abdulaali mentioned that immunity towards COVID- 19 begins days after taking the third dose and reaches its peak after two weeks, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During a press convention held on Sunday, he reported that the variety of doses given within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had reached greater than 58 million pictures, the place the variety of immunized folks with two doses exceeded 23.7 million, noting that the impact of vaccines in defending the society is evident and contributed to reducing the variety of important instances.

These measures led to the present lower witnessed within the Kingdom, the place the variety of instances is on a downtrend pattern, describing it as a constructive indicator.

These days, important instances are recognized as secure, and their charge was as anticipated every week in the past, he mentioned.

Al-Abdulaali burdened that the world is witnessing the very best charges of COVID-19 instances on the each day and weekly ranges, noting that there’s a exceptional lower after reaching the height during the last two weeks.

