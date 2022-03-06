Immunization rate in Saudi Arabia reaches 99 pct among those aged above 12

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad al-Jalajel stated that the immunization charges towards coronavirus within the Kingdom have reached 99 % amongst these aged above 12 years, in response to a report in Saudi Gazette.

The Minister stated that lifting COVID-19 associated precautionary measures and preventive protocols is evident proof of the successes scored by the Kingdom one after one other in eradicating coronavirus and thus bringing life again to regular.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Saudi Arabia has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions together with an out of doors masks mandate, in response to the Ministry of Interior quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The enhanced health awareness among the community members has greatly contributed to addressing the pandemic,” al-Jalajel added.

The minister pressured that the Saudi management spared no efforts in fulfilling its dedication to guard residents and residents within the Kingdom.

Read extra: Saudi Arabia drops most COVID-19 restrictions