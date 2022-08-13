Implement Sanskrit Commission recommendations by UPA: Raj min appeals Centre

Rajasthan Art and Culture Minister BD Kalla on Saturday urged the Central authorities to implement the suggestions of Sanskrit Commission arrange by the United Progressive Alliance authorities.

He was addressing a programme at Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy right here.

“Vedas are science, not books and the world can be benefited by the use of the knowledge contained in it,” the minister mentioned.

He described the Vedas as a useful heritage of world literature, including, “The welfare of the world can be achieved by using the knowledge contained in it. The Veda is not a book, it is a science.”

Kalla mentioned Sanskrit, the language of the Vedas, presents one of many best examples of secularism.

“The Sanskrit language is the lifeblood of Indian culture. The Centre should implement the recommendations of the Sanskrit Commission set up by the Manmohan Singh government,” he added.