Impressive Lizaad Williams didn’t bank on making Proteas Test debut on a ‘weird’ Durban pitch | Sport

Rookie Proteas seamer Lizaad Williams wasn’t fairly anticipating to need to bowl on a “weird” Kingsmead floor on his Test debut.

Despite ending with tremendous figures of three/54, he famous that bowlers principally needed to do all their magic with an older ball as a brand new one gave little help.

He believes that additionally explains why the third day of the primary Test in opposition to Bangladesh drifted off a bit at instances.

Lizaad Williams is delighted he might ship a sizeable contribution to the Proteas’ bowling trigger on his debut within the first Test in opposition to Bangladesh, however did not fairly financial institution on being confronted with a “weird” Kingsmead pitch.

The wholehearted Titans seamer was undoubtedly South Africa’s greatest performer on a relatively attritional and sluggish third day on Saturday, ending with eminently helpful figures of three/54 from his 18.5 overs.

A spotlight was an absolute corker of supply on a very good size to a well-set Litton Das, one which moved late and made a large number of the stumps.

“I’m delighted. Playing Test cricket has always been my dream and it’s been something I’ve been working towards,” stated Williams.

“It’s the most difficult form of the game and you want to test yourself in those situations. It was great to have contributed.

“[It was a challenging day] as a result of between Duanne [Olivier] and I we’re two totally different sorts of seamers.

“He naturally gets a bit more bounce, so he can probably be a bit fuller. I was trying to hit between 6m and 7m to get the ball to squat a bit.

“We bowled nicely as a unit, however we might’ve finished higher. There’s at all times a possibility to enhance, hopefully within the second innings.”

Ironically, the 28-year-old from Vredenburg’s best moment illustrated the peculiarity of the surface.

Williams got the old ball to proverbially talk in castling Litton, raising hopes that he would be even more lethal with the second new ball.

Instead, the attack struggled to make an impression.

“It’s a bizarre wicket, the brand new ball does rather a lot lower than what the older ball does, which isn’t regular,” said Williams.

“It’s simpler with older ball for some cause. I don’t know why, but it surely’s nonetheless a very good factor since you bowl much more with an older ball than a brand new one.”

A consequence of the Proteas’ lack of consistent firepower was that it created the impression of a solid, traditional contest between bat and ball.

Yet Williams didn’t sound quite as convinced.

“I do really feel as soon as the ball will get older it is tough for each batters and bowlers to get going as a result of it turns into smooth. Then once more, that’s why they name it Test cricket,” he said.

“It’s as much as you to make it depend. I have not performed numerous worldwide cricket but, however I do imagine there is a end result doable on this wicket. It’s going to require exhausting work.”