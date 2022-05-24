Impressive Titans eye ticket to dream home final
Royals have by no means completed within the high two for the reason that playoffs got here into existence in 2011. Meanwhile, Titans have exceeded expectations and pre-tournament billing to get right here. Both sides have punted on their six-batters and five-bowler technique to the hilt. Their unshakable religion on this core philosophy has introduced them a lot success. That mentioned, not every part is comparable. Their approaches have different. Titans have hit 69 sixes, the least for a workforce this season. Royals have hit 116, probably the most.
Titans had been written off by many even earlier than a ball was bowled. Their public sale technique was scrutinised. They questioned if Hardik Pandya, combating his personal battles with kind and damage, can encourage the brand new entrants. One of their openers pulled out of the match and their center order had two rookie batters and an abroad batter who had racked up poor numbers season after season. Yet, almost seven weeks later, they grew to become the primary workforce to enter the playoffs.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Matthew Wade, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna