Impressive Titans eye ticket to dream home final

And it is over to Eden Gardens in Kolkata for Qualifier 1. Two groups with related approaches will wish to give themselves a number of further days of relaxation forward of the grand finale. For Gujarat Titans, it is the chance to play in entrance of a capability house crowd in Ahmedabad. For Rajasthan Royals, it is a likelihood to pay an ideal tribute to Shane Warne , who led them to their only title in 2008.

Royals have by no means completed within the high two for the reason that playoffs got here into existence in 2011. Meanwhile, Titans have exceeded expectations and pre-tournament billing to get right here. Both sides have punted on their six-batters and five-bowler technique to the hilt. Their unshakable religion on this core philosophy has introduced them a lot success. That mentioned, not every part is comparable. Their approaches have different. Titans have hit 69 sixes, the least for a workforce this season. Royals have hit 116, probably the most.