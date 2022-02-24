World
imran: Amid Ukraine stand-off, Imran Khan off to Moscow for talks with Putin – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan PM Imran Khan launched into a two-day journey to Moscow on Wednesday, the primary since predecessor Nawaz Sharif travelled there 23 years in the past, amid a quick escalating stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
While Imran’s go to appears to have been overshadowed by warfare clouds increase within the area, Islamabad stated he would have wide-ranging discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral, regional and worldwide points. The overseas affairs ministry averted mentioning the agenda for the talks.
As such, it highlights the warming of ties between Pakistan and Russia in opposition to the backdrop of fast-changing geopolitics and rising political realignments within the area.
In a current interview with Russian state-run tv RT, Imran stated Islamabad didn’t wish to turn out to be a part of any bloc. But observers consider that the $60 billion-plus Chinese funding within the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has introduced it too near Beijing.
Pakistan has additionally tried in recent times to enhance ties with Russia, an in depth associate of its arch-rival India. Pakistan’s strained relations with the US has been described as a key issue for the thaw in Islamabad-Moscow ties.
Besides progress in commerce and financial relations, bilateral interplay has additionally elevated. Russian overseas minister Sergey Lavrov had visited Islamabad final April, practically 9 years after the final such go to by a Russian authorities determine.
There has been a major surge in safety cooperation between the 2 nations. They have been frequently conducting joint army workouts since 2016. In 2018, they shaped a joint army fee, coinciding with Pakistan military chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s go to to Moscow.
Pakistan and Russia had been seen not too long ago supporting one another on the difficulty of Islamophobia, too. Imran referred to as Putin to thank him for giving a pro-Muslim assertion, saying that insulting Prophet Mohammad was not freedom of speech.
In his newest interview, Imran performed down the timing of his Moscow go to in addition to the opportunity of it having any impact on Pakistan’s relations with the West. “This visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of the Ukrainian crisis…I received the invitation from President Putin much earlier,” he stated.
