Imran Khan Aide Heckles Journalist Outside Pak Supreme Court

Imran Khan aide Fawad Chaudhry additionally accused the journalist of taking bribes.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide and former federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday misplaced his cool and heckled a journalist who requested about corruption allegations in opposition to Farah Khan, believed to be a detailed good friend of the primary girl Bushra Bibi.

The incident occurred at a press convention exterior the Supreme Court at this time, following which mediapersons boycotted the assembly that was attended by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Asad Umar, Shahbaz Gill and Ali Muhammad Khan, and demanded an apology from Chaudhry, Geo TV reported.

The incident occurred when Mr Umar, former federal planning and growth minister, was briefing mediapersons, exterior the nation’s Supreme Court and a journalist requested a query about Farah Khan, a good friend of Imran Khan’s spouse.

Mr Chaudhry responded harshly and the state of affairs rapidly escalated right into a heated argument with the previous minister accusing the journalist of taking bribes and calling him “kiraye ka aadmi (a man who has been hired)”.

Although different journalists and media representatives tried to intervene and defuse the state of affairs, Mr Chaudhry continued to make derogatory remarks and refused to apologise, following which journalists boycotted the press convention.

Earlier {a photograph} of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a purse that’s claimed to price $90,000, had gone viral on social media. According to experiences in native Pakistan media, PMLN chief and former finance minister Miftah Ismail alleged that the purse was price $90,000 (Rs 16.5 million).

On Tuesday, Mr Ismail whereas addressing a press convention alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, alleged that Farah Khan had “taken money” to get civil servants transferred and posted in response to their decisions.

“Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government’s plane, had a bag that was worth $90,000,” Geo TV quoted Mr Ismail as claiming.

Mr Ismail additionally alleged that Farah Khan was a frontwoman of Usman Buzdar, the previous chief minister of Punjab.

Another Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief, Romina Khurshid Alam tweeted, “Farah Khan, Bushra’s Frontwoman who ran away. The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that’s ninety thousand dollars.”

According to Geo TV, Farah Khan, whose actual identify is Farah Shahzadi, had reached Dubai on April 3, the identical day when Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and the no-trust movement introduced by the opposition was dismissed by the speaker.