Imran Khan Aide Raided After No-Trust Vote Defeat, Alleges Ex-PM’s Party

Imran Khan’s social gathering has urged the Federal Investigation Agency to analyze this incident. (File)

Lahore:

Hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from energy via a no-confidence movement within the National Assembly on Sunday, his shut aide’s home right here was raided and his household’s cell phones had been confiscated, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has alleged.

Dr Arsalan Khalid had labored because the focal individual for Mr Khan on the digital media crew since 2019.

“Ex Focal person on PM Imran Khan on Digital, Dr Arsalan Khalid’s home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family,” Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf mentioned on Twitter.

Extremely Disturbing News: Ex Focal individual on PM @ImranKhanPTI on Digital, Dr. @arslankhalid_m‘s residence has been raided & they’ve taken all telephones from his household! He has by no means abused anybody on social media & by no means attacked any establishments. @FIA_Agency please look into it — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

“He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions,” another tweet said.

The party has urged the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate this incident.

Dr Khalid is a graduate of King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur, and had earlier led the PTI Lahore chapter social media, according to a Geo TV report.

He had spearheaded the social media campaigns for multiple historic events, including the Digital Media Campaign for General Election 2018, the report added.

Former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar reacted to the incident, saying that the raid on Mr Khalid’s house is “extremely condemnable.” “Raid on @arslankhalid_m home is very condemnable. Patriotic youth like dr. Arslan is an asset for the nation,” Mr Umar tweeted.

Raid on @arslankhalid_m house is highly condemnable. Patriotic youth like dr. Arslan are an asset for the nation — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 10, 2022

Pakistan will have a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly reconvenes to elect a new head of the government after Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote.

The combined Opposition has already named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as its joint candidate to replace Mr Khan.

